Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Conformis, Inc. to Present at the 2020 Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

Conformis, Inc. to Present at the 2020 Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

BILLERICA, Mass., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) will participate in the 2020 Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit being held September 21-23, 2020 in a virtual format.  Mark Augusti, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert Howe, Chief Financial Officer, will represent the Company in a session scheduled to begin at 2:30 pm ET on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Company’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.conformis.com/events on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.  The webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website following the event.

About Conformis, Inc.

Conformis is a medical technology company that uses its proprietary iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture, and sell joint replacement implants and instruments that are individually sized and shaped, which we refer to as personalized, individualized, or sometimes as customized, to fit each patient’s unique anatomy.  Conformis offers a broad line of sterile, personalized knee and hip implants and single-use instruments delivered to hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.  In clinical studies, the Conformis iTotal CR knee replacement system demonstrated superior clinical outcomes, including better function and greater patient satisfaction, compared to traditional, off-the-shelf implants. Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover personalized implants and patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints.

For more information, visit www.conformis.com. To receive future releases in e-mail alerts, sign up at ir.conformis.com.

CONTACT: Contact

Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
[email protected]
(781) 374-5598

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.