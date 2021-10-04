Conformis, Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 3, 2021

Breaking News
BILLERICA, Mass., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the market closes on November 3, 2021 at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Mark Augusti, CEO, and Bob Howe, CFO, will host a webcast and conference call also on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and to provide a business update.

The webcast will be live at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wvne4ujy

To attend by telephone, please use the information below for dial-in access.  

  • When prompted on dial-in, please utilize conference ID: 1757322.
  • Participant conference numbers: (877) 809-6331 (U.S./Canada) and (615) 247-0224 (International).
  • Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the call to ensure timely participation.

Please visit the Investor Relations website at ir.conformis.com on November 3, 2021 to view the earnings release prior to the webcast and conference call.

The online archive of the webcast will be available on the company’s website at ir.conformis.com for 30 days.

About Conformis, Inc.

Conformis is a medical technology company that uses its proprietary iFit® Image-to-Implant® technology platform to develop, manufacture, and sell joint replacement implants and instruments that are individually sized and shaped, which we refer to as personalized, individualized, or sometimes as customized, to fit and conform to each patient’s unique anatomy.   Conformis also offers Identity Imprint, a new line of total knee replacement products that utilizes a proprietary algorithm to select the implant size that most closely meets the geometric and anatomic requirements of the patient’s knee. Conformis’ sterile, just-in-time, Surgery-in-Box delivery system is available with all of its implants and personalized, single-use instruments. Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover personalized implants and patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints.

For more information, visit www.conformis.com. To receive future releases in e-mail alerts, sign up at http://ir.conformis.com/.

Contact

Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
[email protected]
(781) 374-5598

