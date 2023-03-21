The campaign underscores that patients have a choice of implant when undergoing total knee arthroscopy, and that they should advocate for the many benefits of a fully personalized knee

BILLERICA, Mass., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS ), a leading medical technology company featuring personalized knee and hip replacement products, recently launched a patient education and awareness campaign in selected U.S. markets to strengthen the importance of patient choice by highlighting the differences between traditional “off-the-shelf” products and truly personalized knee systems that offer clinically proven benefits to patients.

The campaign is currently airing in the Boston, MA and Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN metro areas in an effort to educate future patients about their options when it comes to total knee replacement surgery. Independent surveys and Conformis market research show that most of the growing total knee replacement patient population is unaware of stark differences in knee replacement systems, and simply receives the brand of knee replacement system used most frequently by their surgeon.

Conformis makes fully personalized or patient specific knee systems for each patient using advanced 3D imaging technology, which is designed to produce an implant that matches each patient’s unique anatomy, and is designed to offer multiple benefits to patients and medical facilities that have been demonstrated in peer-reviewed clinical studies:

Patients reporting significant higher fulfillment of their expectations regarding post-op function and knee strength 1 .

. Significant bone sparing as compared to traditional total knee arthroplasty 2 .

. Lower total direct costs for hospital admissions, with variables such as operative time and length of stay favoring fully personalized implants3.

“The U.S. healthcare system is based on choice, yet many patients don’t know they have a choice when it comes to knee replacement surgery, an operation performed several hundred thousand times each year throughout the nation,” said James Paiva, Vice President of Marketing for Conformis. “The highest probability of success is the combination of a great surgeon with a great implant that matches the patient’s anatomical structure, along with great post-operative physical therapy. Through this awareness campaign, our goal is to highlight how a patient’s choice of implant used during their knee replacement surgery can have a big impact on the level of mobility and quality of life.”

More than 50 peer-reviewed studies and articles published in medical journals indicate that fully personalized implants can reduce total costs to the healthcare system because patients recover more quickly and are less likely to require follow-up corrective (revision) surgeries. In addition, according to the study published in The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery Reviews (JBJS Reviews)4, patients who had undergone bilateral total knee arthroplasty (TKA) preferred their Conformis fully personalized knee compared to their bilateral off-the-shelf knee at a rate of more than 10 to 1.

The Conformis patient awareness campaign, whose primary television spot is seen here, is currently running in the Greater Boston-Seacoast New Hampshire and Metro Minneapolis-St. Paul markets through March. For more information about Conformis and the company’s fully personalized and made-to-measure knee replacement systems, please visit www.conformis.com .

About Conformis, Inc.

Conformis is a medical technology company focused on advancing orthopedic patient care and creating a world without joint pain. Its product portfolio is designed to maximize surgeon and patient choice by offering fully personalized solutions through its Image-to-Implant® Platinum Services℠ Program as well as data-informed, standardized solutions that combine many benefits of personalization with the convenience and flexibility of an off-the-shelf system. Conformis’ sterile, just-in-time, Surgery-in-a-Box™ delivery system is available with all of its implants and personalized, single-use instruments. Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover personalized implants and patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints.

For more information, visit www.conformis.com . To receive future press releases via e-mail alerts, sign up at ir.conformis.com .

