BILLERICA, Mass., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS), an orthopedic medical device company that features personalized knee and hip replacement products, announced today financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Summary

Total revenue of $13.0 million, a decrease of 15% year-over-year on a reported and constant currency basis.

Product revenue of $12.5 million, a decrease of 17% year-over-year on a reported and constant currency basis.

Conformis hip system revenue of $1.0 million, an increase of 30% year-over-year.

Cash and cash equivalents of $26.2 million as of June 30, 2023.

Announced merger agreement to be acquired by restor3d in cash acquisition; special meeting of Conformis stockholders scheduled for August 31, 2023 to adopt merger agreement.

Three months ended June 30, Increase/(decrease) ($, in thousands) 2023 2022 $

Change %

Change (as reported) (constant currency) United States $ 10,777 $ 13,415 $ (2,638 ) (20)% (20)% Rest of world 1,719 1,727 (8 ) —% —% Product revenue 12,496 15,142 (2,646 ) (17)% (17)% Royalty revenue 527 153 374 244% 244% Total revenue $ 13,023 $ 15,295 $ (2,272 ) (15)% (15)%

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Revenue

Decrease in product revenue year-over-year was primarily due to declines in U.S. knee orders following our business model transition and manufacturing/supply chain challenges.

Royalty and licensing revenue increased year-over-year as a result of revenue recognized under the License Agreements with Bodycad and Exactech.

Gross Margin

Product gross profit margin was 38% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 35% in the same period last year. The product gross margin rate increased year-over-year primarily as a result of higher selling prices on our fully personalized knees due to our Platinum Services℠ Program, volume transition to our lower cost Imprint™ knee system, and decreased cancelled case inventory expense partially offset by increased labor and material costs and lower manufacturing volumes.

Total gross profit decreased $3.6 million to $1.8 million, or 14% of revenue, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $5.5 million, or 36% of revenue, in the same period last year. The decrease in gross margin was driven primarily by a settlement paid in connection with the Osteoplastic Settlement and License Agreement.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses of $14.1 million decreased $4.1 million, a 22% reduction year-over-year, driven by cost management efforts, lower litigation expense, and lower variable expenses as a result of the decline in revenue.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased $2.5 million primarily due to lower tradeshow, commission, and personnel expenses.

Research and development expenses decreased $1.8 million primarily driven by lower personnel, revenue share, and project related expenses.

General and administrative expenses increased $0.2 million primarily driven by an increase in professional services, partially offset by a decrease in legal expenses.

Net Loss

Net loss was $13.0 million, or $1.78 per basic and diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a net loss of $15.5 million, or $2.15 per basic and diluted share, in the same period last year.

Foreign currency exchange transaction loss was $0.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to foreign currency exchange transaction loss of $2.4 million in the same period last year.

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding of 7.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding of 7.2 million for the same period last year. All share and per share information has been retroactively adjusted for all periods presented to give effect to the 1-for-25 reverse stock split that occurred in November 2022.

Capital Structure and Liquidity

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $26.2 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $37.8 million as of March 31, 2023.

Merger Agreement to be Acquired by restor3d

On June 22, 2023, Conformis entered into an agreement and plan of merger with restor3d, pursuant to which, upon the terms and subject to the conditions described therein, restor3d will acquire Conformis via merger. Pursuant to the merger agreement, upon the closing, each share of Conformis common stock, other than shares to which appraisal rights are properly exercised and not withdrawn under Delaware law, will automatically be converted into the right to receive $2.27 in cash, without interest. A special meeting of Conformis stockholders has been scheduled for August 31, 2023. Conformis’ board of directors has unanimously resolved to recommend that Conformis stockholders vote to adopt the merger agreement. If the merger is consummated, Conformis’s common stock will be delisted from The Nasdaq Capital Market and deregistered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Please see “Additional Information and Where to Find It” and “Participants in the Solicitation” below for important additional information regarding the proposed merger and related matters.

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company provides certain information regarding the Company’s financial results or projected financial results on a non-GAAP “constant currency basis.” This information estimates the impact of changes in foreign currency rates on the translation of the Company’s current or projected future period financial results as compared to the applicable comparable period. This impact is derived by taking the adjusted current or projected local currency results and translating them into U.S. dollars based upon the foreign currency exchange rates for the applicable comparable period. It does not include any other effect of changes in foreign currency rates on the Company’s results or business. Non-GAAP information is not a substitute for, and is not superior to, information presented on a GAAP basis. Company management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to measure operational performance.

About Conformis, Inc.

Conformis is a medical technology company focused on advancing orthopedic patient care and creating a world without joint pain. Its product portfolio is designed to maximize surgeon and patient choice by offering fully personalized solutions through its Image-to-Implant® Platinum Services℠ Program as well as data-informed, standardized solutions that combine many benefits of personalization with the convenience and flexibility of an off-the-shelf system. Conformis’ sterile, just-in-time, Surgery-in-a-Box™ delivery system is available with all of its implants and personalized, single-use instruments. Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover personalized implants and patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints.

For more information, visit www.conformis.com. To receive future releases in e-mail alerts, sign up at ir.conformis.com.

CONFORMIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Revenue Product $ 12,496 $ 15,142 Royalty and licensing 527 153 Total revenue 13,023 15,295 Cost of revenue 11,189 9,835 Gross profit 1,834 5,460 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 4,063 6,562 Research and development 2,158 3,958 General and administrative 7,918 7,693 Total operating expenses 14,139 18,213 Loss from operations (12,305 ) (12,753 ) Other income and expenses Interest income 6 14 Interest expense (668 ) (453 ) Foreign currency exchange transaction loss (13 ) (2,432 ) Total other expenses (675 ) (2,871 ) Loss before income taxes (12,980 ) (15,624 ) Income tax (benefit) provision 31 (100 ) Net loss $ (13,011 ) $ (15,524 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted* $ (1.78 ) $ (2.15 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted* 7,316,286 7,211,851

*Adjusted for the 1-for-25 reverse stock split