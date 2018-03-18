Congress aims for six-month shutdown … of budget squabbles

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Congress, facing yet another government shutdown deadline at midnight on Friday, will try this week to approve a massive spending bill that would end lawmakers’ nettlesome budget infighting, at least through Sept. 30.
