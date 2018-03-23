WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Congress voted early on Friday to approve a $1.3-trillion government funding bill with large increases in military and non-defense spending, sending it to President Donald Trump, who was expected to sign it into law.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Video of police shooting unarmed black man sparks protests in Sacramento - March 23, 2018
- Congress approves $1.3-trillion spending bill, sends to Trump - March 23, 2018
- Congress passes, sends to Trump bill to avoid government shutdown - March 23, 2018