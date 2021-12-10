Breaking News
Congress Approves Bill Protecting Proton Therapy From Medicare Cuts

McLean, VA, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — December 10, 2022: The National Association for Proton Therapy (NAPT) applauds Congress for approving the Protecting Medicare and American Farmers from Sequester Cuts Act to prevent Medicare cuts to health care providers, including a one-year delay of the Radiation Oncology Alternative Payment Model (RO Model). Passed by the House of Representatives earlier this week and receiving bi-partisan support in the Senate on Thursday afternoon, this legislation will prevent disproportionate cuts that could jeopardize patient access to innovative modalities like proton therapy.  

NAPT has long advocated for a delay in implementation with Congressional representatives and the White House until the Public Health Emergency is over and there has been time for CMS to re-evaluate fundamental flaws in the RO Model. In a letter sent to President Biden in November, a bipartisan group of Members of Congress asked President Biden to delay the January 1, 2022, implementation date “given the model’s complexity, coupled with the continuing challenges of the pandemic.”

The substantial cuts in reimbursement proposed in the RO Model would have put financial pressure on institutions already burdened by the impact of the ongoing pandemic, straining their ability to adequately care for complex cancer patients and participate in cutting-edge clinical research. The RO Model, as written, does not address health disparities in cancer care and would serve to restrict patients’ access to advanced radiation therapy like proton therapy.

Abram Gordon, NAPT Board of Directors Chair explains, “Innovative cancer treatments like proton therapy can be incorporated into payment models as part of CMS’ goal for payment reform.  However, it must be carefully designed to recognize the short and long-term value of various modalities. The research is evolving and demonstrating the promise proton therapy holds for cancer patients.”

Physician leaders, patient advocates, and Medicare beneficiaries are grateful for Congressional leaders acting to allow hospitals and physicians relief to recover from the pandemic and protecting patient access to innovative cancer care modalities such as proton therapy.   

###

The National Association for Proton Therapy (NAPT) is an independent nonprofit organization founded in 1990 to educate and increase awareness about the clinical benefits of proton therapy.  Its members include 40 of the nation’s leading cancer centers many of whom are NCI-designated comprehensive cancer centers and NCCN members. The mission of NAPT is to work collaboratively to raise public awareness of the clinical benefits of proton therapy, ensure patients’ choice and access to affordable proton therapy, and encourage cooperative research and innovation to advance the appropriate and cost-effective utilization of proton therapy

