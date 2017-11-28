Congress government funding fight seen spilling into 2018

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Congress is likely to miss a Dec. 8 deadline for passing legislation funding a wide range of federal government programs through Sept. 30, 2018, kicking the contentious debate into next year, a senior U.S. House of Representatives aide said on Tuesday.
