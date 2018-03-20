Congress leaders near deal on government funding bill: senators

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. lawmakers neared agreement on Tuesday on a massive government spending bill that Congress hopes to pass by Friday, as congressional leaders worked to narrow their differences on thorny issues such as President Donald Trump’s border wall.
