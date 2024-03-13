A Department of Veterans Affairs policy that Second Amendment advocates call a “veteran gun ban” likely won’t get funded in the new spending bill — to the chagrin of the Biden administration, which supports the broader omnibus but criticized the provision and vowed to find other ways to keep guns away from “those who shouldn’t have them.”
The VA currently sends the names of veterans deemed unable to manage their VA financial benefits to the National Instant Crim
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Rematch set between GOP Rep. Valadao, Democratic challenger in battleground California district - March 13, 2024
- Congress poised to roll back ‘veteran gun ban,’ with reluctant Biden backing - March 13, 2024
- Rubio bill aims to withhold UN funding for Afghanistan until assured it doesn’t support terrorism - March 13, 2024