A Department of Veterans Affairs policy that Second Amendment advocates call a “veteran gun ban” likely won’t get funded in the new spending bill — to the chagrin of the Biden administration, which supports the broader omnibus but criticized the provision and vowed to find other ways to keep guns away from “those who shouldn’t have them.”

The VA currently sends the names of veterans deemed unable to manage their VA financial benefits to the National Instant Crim

[Read Full story at source]