The top four congressional leaders left the White House on Tuesday after an “intense” sit-down with President Biden as the clock ticks down to a possible partial government shutdown at the end of this week.

The lawmakers — House Speaker Mike Johnson, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — affirmed that all four were committed to finding some kind of deal on government funding by Friday but ga

[Read Full story at source]