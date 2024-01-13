Congressional leaders have reached a deal for a short-term federal funding extension until early March, a source familiar told Fox News Digital, assuaging fears of a partial government shutdown at the end of next week.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., will have to bring another continuing resolution (CR) for a vote in their respective chambers this week to avoid a partial shutdown on Jan. 19.
The deal would extend funding for some ag
