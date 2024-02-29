Congressional lawmakers reached a short-term deal to avoid a government shutdown this week while kicking several appropriations bills down the road to be decided later.
The deal announced Wednesday will fund six bills that fall under the departments of Agriculture, Justice, Commerce, Energy, Interior, Transportation and Housing and Urban Development through March 8.
“We are in agreement that Congress must work in a bipartisan manner to fund our government,” Senate M
