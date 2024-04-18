The Congressional Progressive Caucus released an extensive 2025 policy agenda on Thursday, with its chair revealing that “we are not seeing the momentum that we would like to see” for President Biden’s re-election bid.

The seven-point agenda, first obtained by NBC News, calls for a $17 minimum wage, free public higher education and comprehensive policing reform.

It sticks to domestic issues and makes no mention of the war in Gaza, which has once again been thrust

