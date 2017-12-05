Congressman Conyers to retire after harassment accusations: reports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. congressman John Conyers, the longest serving member of the House of Representatives, will announce on Tuesday he does not plan to run for re-election, U.S. media said following accusations of sexual harassment against the Michigan Democrat.
