Breaking News
Home / Top News / Congressman Jimmy Gomez Leads Letter to Expand Medicare Language Access

Congressman Jimmy Gomez Leads Letter to Expand Medicare Language Access

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

BMA Applauds Congressman Gomez for Leadership on Medicare Education and Outreach

Washington, DC, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Congressman Jimmy Gomez (CA-34) led a letter signed by 62 of his House colleagues to the Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), urging CMS to increase the number of languages used in Medicare’s educational and enrollment materials.

CMS already makes Medicare documents and materials available in both English and Spanish, but America’s population is both aging and diversifying. The letter aims to ensure that all older Americans have access to clear, unbiased information about the Medicare program. To that end, the letter urges CMS to begin a deliberate process of translation to make key educational and enrollment materials available in additional languages.

“For the millions of beneficiaries who speak a language other than English or Spanish, obtaining information on Medicare coverage in additional languages is not only an essential step toward advancing health equity – it’s good policy,” said Allyson Y. Schwartz, President and CEO of the Better Medicare Alliance (BMA). “BMA applauds Congressman Gomez for his leadership in increasing language access in Medicare education and outreach materials and appreciates the 62 Members of Congress who joined him by signing onto this important letter. This meaningful action will enable millions of beneficiaries to better understand and act on the choices they have in Medicare coverage and benefits.”

“No one should have to encounter language barriers when pursuing information about their health and well-being, particularly in a country as culturally and ethnically diverse as the United States,” said Congressman Gomez. “With nearly 10,000 Americans becoming eligible for Medicare every day – and nearly 350 languages spoken across the country – we have a collective responsibility to provide clear access to the materials necessary to use this critical federal program. Expanding language access not only helps modernize Medicare, but it also underscores the concept that health care must be available to all who call our country home.”

“We thank Congressman Gomez and his colleagues for calling on CMS to reduce language barriers, which can create serious financial, legal, and health implications for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander individuals and families,” said Kathy Ko Chin, President and CEO of the Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum. “Medicare materials only come in two languages: English and Spanish. This leaves out the millions who speak some of the most commonly spoken languages nationwide, including Chinese, Vietnamese, and Korean. Ensuring all Americans have meaningful access to Medicare materials is a necessary step toward reducing health disparities.”
 

A signed PDF copy of the letter – including a list of supporters – can be found HERE.

 

CONTACT: Adjoa Adofo
Better Medicare Alliance
202-735-0676
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.