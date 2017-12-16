Congressman will not seek relection amid misconduct probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Representative Ruben Kihuen announced on Saturday that he will not seek re-election, becoming the latest member of Congress to end his legislative career in the face of sexual harassment allegations.
