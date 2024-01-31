Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, was criticized after standing up for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday, saying on social media that impeachment should not be used for revenge.
The House Homeland Security Committee met Tuesday to advance two articles of impeachment against Mayorkas, accusing him of refusing to follow immigration law and of breaching the public’s trust. A vote is expected to take place later in the day, and will likely fall on party lines, movin
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee criticized for saying impeachment is not meant to be used for revenge - January 30, 2024
- Georgia DA Fanni Willis’ alleged lover Nathan Wade settles divorce case with wife of 26 years: report - January 30, 2024
- Biden says he’s decided on response to Iranian-backed militia attack that killed 3 US soldiers in Jordan - January 30, 2024