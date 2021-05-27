Congresswoman Susan Brooks Receives The Junior League’s 2021 Mary Harriman Award for Community Leadership

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Congresswoman Susan Brooks of the Junior League of Indianapolis has been recognized for a lifetime of community leadership, both as a League member and as an advocate for women, by The Association of Junior Leagues International (AJLI) with the 2021 Mary Harriman Award for Community Leadership. The award, which is The Junior League’s most prestigious, was announced at AJLI’s 99th Annual Business Meeting on May 22, 2021.

Olivia Thomas, AJLI Treasurer 2019-2021, introduced Congresswoman Brooks and said, “This award celebrates a woman of outstanding leadership in The Junior League who has used her talents and resources to improve the social and economic conditions of others and who exemplifies The Junior League mission and vision as exemplified by our founder Mary Harriman.”

Ms. Brooks joined the Junior League of Indianapolis in 1992, and has become an accomplished leader with a long history of tackling difficult issues as a volunteer and public servant. She has served as a strategic advisor to companies, nonprofits, educational institutions, and hospitals during organizational change. She often shares with Junior League of Indianapolis members her incredible journey and encourages them to take advantage of the leadership and networking opportunities the League provides.

During her remarks following the announcement, Ms. Brooks added, “Mary Harriman inspired this movement that lives on today more than 100 years later. After a century of meaningful volunteerism in our communities, we know there is still so much to be done. We still need more women leaders at all levels of society-politics, government, business, academia, nonprofits and beyond.”

The Honorable Ms. Brooks joins such past Mary Harriman Award winners as former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor; Lyda Hall, a noted Texas philanthropist; as well as last year’s winner, Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, the quintessential servant leader.

About The Junior League

