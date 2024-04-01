TROY, Mich., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conifer Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNFR) (“Conifer”) today announced that it recently launched a strategic partnership with Palomar Holdings, Inc. (“Palomar”) aimed at providing comprehensive coverage tailored specifically for the cannabis industry on Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”) and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”) paper. PSIC and PESIC have a financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.

In response to the rapidly evolving landscape of cannabis legalization and the burgeoning needs of cannabis businesses, this partnership represents a significant step forward in addressing the unique risks faced by cannabis entrepreneurs and cultivators.

As pioneers in the cannabis insurance sector, Conifer recognizes the growing demand for specialized insurance solutions within the cannabis industry. By leveraging combined expertise, resources, and expansive networks, Conifer is poised to deliver unparalleled coverage options designed to safeguard cannabis businesses at every stage of their operations.

Management Comments

Nick Petcoff, Conifer’s CEO, commented, “”We are excited to join forces with Palomar to provide cannabis businesses with the comprehensive insurance coverage they need to thrive in today’s dynamic market. Together, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions and unparalleled service to meet the evolving needs of the cannabis industry.”

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc. is a Michigan-based property and casualty holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Conifer offers specialty insurance coverage for both commercial and personal lines, marketing through independent agents in all 50 states. The Company is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol CNFR. Additional information is available on the Company’s website at IR.CNFRH.com.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd. (“PSRE”), Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. (“PIA”), Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”), and Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc (“PUEO”). Palomar’s consolidated results also include Laulima Reciprocal Exchange, a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative insurer serving residential and commercial clients in specialty markets including the market for earthquake insurance. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, PSIC, PSRE, and PESIC, have a financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events or our future financial or operating performance, and include Conifer’s expectations regarding premiums, earnings, its capital position, expansion, and growth strategies. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management’s good-faith belief and reasonable judgment based on current information. The forward-looking statements are qualified by important factors, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including those described in our form 10-K (“Item 1A Risk Factors”) filed with the SEC on March 27, 2023 and subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this report speaks only as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable laws or regulations.

