Breaking News
Home / Top News / Conifer Holdings Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call/Webcast for Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Conifer Holdings Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call/Webcast for Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conifer Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:CNFR) will hold a conference call/webcast on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.  The Company expects to release its third quarter financial results on Monday, November 11, 2019 after the close of the market.

Investors, analysts, employees and the general public are invited to listen to the conference call via:

Webcast: On the Event Calendar at IR.CNFRH.com
Conference Call: 844-868-8843 (domestic) or 412-317-6589 (international)

The webcast will be archived on the Conifer Holdings website and available for replay for at least one year.

Individuals who listen to the call should refer to Conifer Holdings’ audited consolidated financial statements and related notes included in its annual form 10-K, filed on March 13, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

About Conifer Holdings
Conifer Holdings, Inc. is a Michigan-based property and casualty holding company.  Through its subsidiaries, Conifer offers specialty insurance coverage for both commercial and personal lines, marketing through independent agents in all 50 states. The Company is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol CNFR.  Additional information is available on the Company’s website at IR.CNFRH.com.

 

CONTACT: For Further Information:
Jessica Gulis, 248.559.0840
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.