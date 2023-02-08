Conifer Systems Conifer Systems

HOUSTON, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conifer Systems (“Conifer”) announces that it will design, manufacture and deploy an innovative solution to reduce greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions originating from Solvay’s Green River, Wyoming trona mine and soda ash production facility. Solvay, a global leader in materials, chemicals and solutions, has committed to decarbonize its operations in line with Solvay One Planet’s sustainability roadmap.

When commissioned in Q2 2024, Conifer’s solution will be the largest mining abatement solution in the Western hemisphere and is expected to lead to a 20% reduction of the Green River site’s GHG emissions.

Trona, a mineral which occurs as an evaporite in salt deposits, is mined to produce soda ash which is used to manufacture glass and detergents as well as solar panels and lithium carbonate for electric vehicles.

The Conifer GHG abatement solution will be the first to deploy regenerative thermal oxidation technology to reduce emissions originating from trona mining operations. This modular, turnkey system will be comprised of 10 regenerative thermal oxidizers and will feature innovative systems for energy and water management as well as potential heat energy recovery. The system will be operated by Conifer’s proprietary process control technology and be scalable to increase future GHG destruction capacity by 20%.

“We’re excited to work with Solvay, as this abatement solution highlights our commitment to partner with our customers to deliver environmental solutions that create a cleaner and healthier environment for future generations,” said Mark Erickson, Conifer’s CEO. “Mining-related GHG abatement is a key area of focus for us, and to be awarded an opportunity of this magnitude positions Conifer solidly as the market leader for large-scale abatement solutions.

“This project demonstrates how Solvay turns into action its commitment to voluntarily decarbonize its operations for a carbon-neutral future. Meeting carbon neutrality requires investments in innovation today. We are proud to join forces with Conifer in this ambitious and tangible project,” said Matteo Paperini, Solvay’s project director.

