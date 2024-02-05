VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conifex Timber Inc. (“Conifex“) (TSX: CFF) announced today that the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the “BCSC“) issued its decision in respect of Conifex’s previously filed petition seeking judicial review of the Lieutenant Governor in Council of British Columbia’s Order in Council 692/2022 (the “OIC“). The OIC directed the British Columbia Utilities Commission to issue orders relieving the British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority of its obligation to supply service respecting cryptocurrency mining projects for a period of 18 months. In its decision, the BCSC declined to make an order quashing and setting aside the OIC as unauthorized or otherwise invalid.