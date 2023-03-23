WALTHAM, Mass., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conjugate Group, a leading provider of Flexible Drug Development services, is proud to announce a full brand update, along with the launch of its new website.

The new website, which can be found at conjugategroup.com, is designed to better showcase the range of services Conjugate Group offers to clients across the drug development life-cycle. These include Clinical Development and Operations, Regulatory Affairs, Quality Assurance, Medical Writing, CMC and more. It also features information about the company’s three approaches to service delivery: Individual Resources, Functional Outsourcing, and Tactical Teams.

“Our experienced team delivers flexible solutions from initial IND through registration and commercial launch,” said Andrew Young, CEO of the Conjugate Group. “Our new website and branding reflect our commitment to growth, as well as a modernization and refinement of how we present our service offerings.”

Visitors can learn about the company’s expertise in the Biopharmaceutical industry, and its focus on delivering innovative solutions that help clients achieve their goals. To learn more about Conjugate Group’s Flexible Drug Development services, visit conjugategroup.com.

About The Conjugate Group

Founded in 2017, the Conjugate Group provides flexible Drug Development services to clients in the Biopharmaceutical industry, with a focus on the clinical development lifecycle. A leader in Consulting and Contract Services, we offer individual resources, full-function outsourcing, and milestone-focused tactical teams to help our clients operate effectively and efficiently. We have helped numerous companies move products into and through the Clinic, from initial IND through registration and commercial launch.

Contact Information

Sean Malkus, Co-Founder and Managing Partner

smalkus@conjugategroup.com

781-496-2105

www.conjugategroup.com