Connected Home Security Market Segmentation by Component – Software/Platform, Services (Integration & Deployment, Training & Consulting, Maintenance & Support).

New York, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The value of the connected home security industry is expected to be around US$ 8.44 Billion in 2022, and the market is expected to reach around US$ 52.52 Billion in 2033. It is also expected to be worth US$ 9.84 Billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% between 2023 and 2033.

The connected home security market has experienced substantial growth in recent years, driven by increasing awareness of home security concerns and advancements in technology.

This research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the connected home security market, including market size, growth drivers, challenges, key players, and future trends. The report aims to offer valuable insights into this dynamic industry to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions.

Connected home security systems have become an integral part of modern living. These systems leverage technology to provide homeowners with enhanced control, monitoring, and protection for their homes. With the proliferation of smart devices and the Internet of Things (IoT), the connected home security market has witnessed significant expansion. This report delves into the key aspects of this market.

Market Overview:

: The connected home security market has exhibited remarkable growth, with a CAGR of approximately 15% in recent years. The market size reached USD XX billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD YY billion by 2027. Market Segmentation : The market is segmented based on product type, connectivity, and application. Major segments include smart cameras, smart alarms, access control systems, and others.

: The market is segmented based on product type, connectivity, and application. Major segments include smart cameras, smart alarms, access control systems, and others. Geographical Presence: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world are the primary regions contributing to market growth.

Key Market Drivers:

Growing Security Concerns : Rising concerns about burglary, vandalism, and personal safety have encouraged homeowners to invest in connected home security systems.

: Rising concerns about burglary, vandalism, and personal safety have encouraged homeowners to invest in connected home security systems. Advancements in IoT : The integration of IoT technology has made it easier to connect and control various devices, enhancing the overall functionality of home security systems.

: The integration of IoT technology has made it easier to connect and control various devices, enhancing the overall functionality of home security systems. Remote Monitoring : The ability to monitor homes remotely through smartphones and tablets has become a significant selling point for connected home security systems.

: The ability to monitor homes remotely through smartphones and tablets has become a significant selling point for connected home security systems. Consumer Awareness: Increasing consumer awareness about the benefits of connected home security has driven market growth.

Challenges:

Cybersecurity Concerns : The connectivity of these systems makes them vulnerable to cyberattacks, necessitating robust security measures.

: The connectivity of these systems makes them vulnerable to cyberattacks, necessitating robust security measures. High Initial Costs : The cost of purchasing and installing connected home security systems can be a deterrent for some consumers.

: The cost of purchasing and installing connected home security systems can be a deterrent for some consumers. Compatibility Issues: Ensuring compatibility with existing smart home devices and platforms can be challenging.

Market Segmentations:

By Component: Software/Platform, Services, Integration & Deployment, Training & Consulting, Maintenance & Support

By Connected Devices: Smart TVs, Smart Thermostats, Smart Speakers, Smart Locks, Internet Security Cameras, Others

By Application: Intrusion & Anti-Malware Protection, Device Detection & Management, Phishing & Fraud Prevention, Network Security, Others

Future Outlook:

The connected home security market is expected to continue its robust growth in the coming years. Factors such as increasing urbanization, technological advancements, and a rising emphasis on home automation and security will drive market expansion. However, addressing cybersecurity concerns and offering cost-effective solutions will remain crucial for market players.

Competitive Landscape:

By releasing new, innovative products, a lot of start-ups and smaller companies are also competing with the major corporations. While this competition stimulates innovation and keeps the market alive, it also means that companies must constantly improve their products in order to remain competitive.

Recent Developments:

With plans to release more in the future, Roku added more smart home goods in October 2022, including indoor/outdoor webcams, floodlight cameras, 360-degree interior cameras, and both indoor and outdoor plugs.

In September 2021, Kaspersky unveiled a new smart home security solution with the goal of providing thorough defence against a variety of potential threats such device failures, targeted attacks, covert espionage, and so on.

Major companies include: D-Link Corporation, Symantec Corporation (Broadcom), Commscop (ARRIS), Cisco Systems, Inc., F-Secure Corporation, Avast Software, Trend Micro, Honeywell International Inc., McAfee, LLC, Bitdefender

Market Trends:

Integration with Smart Home Ecosystems : Companies are increasingly focusing on seamless integration with other smart home devices and platforms to offer a unified user experience.

: Companies are increasingly focusing on seamless integration with other smart home devices and platforms to offer a unified user experience. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning : AI-driven features such as facial recognition and predictive analytics are gaining traction in connected home security.

: AI-driven features such as facial recognition and predictive analytics are gaining traction in connected home security. DIY Home Security : The DIY segment is growing, allowing homeowners to install and customize their security systems without professional assistance.

: The DIY segment is growing, allowing homeowners to install and customize their security systems without professional assistance. Voice Control: Voice-activated assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant are being integrated into security systems for added convenience.

