Connecticut has become one of the last holdout states to allow early in-person voting ahead of the state’s presidential primary on Tuesday.

Saturday was the last day for early voting before Tuesday, which was marked by low turnout.

Only 13,476 voters out of both Democrats and Republicans in the state came out to cast an early ballot. There are around 1.2 million voters registered for both parties in the state.

WITH EYE TOWARD 2024 ELECTION, REPUBLICANS MAKE BIG

[Read Full story at source]