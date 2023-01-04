Approved provider, The CE Shop, is now offering the Connecticut Salesperson Pre-Licensing with flexible learning options

DENVER, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Those seeking a new career path in real estate, a growing Connecticut profession, have a new flexible learning option for a career with consistent market demand. The CE Shop is the first real estate education provider to offer this type of flexible learning for the Connecticut Salesperson Pre-Licensing course.

The Connecticut Salesperson Pre-Licensing course is 60 hours and is structured into a number of learning modules. Students can choose to complete the course entirely through the company’s self-paced delivery method, attend live online, instructor-led courses, or utilize a combination of both learning methods.

Connecticut’s state requirements include no timed final exam and unlimited attempts allowed to complete the Salesperson Pre-Licensing exam. Most people are able to finish their real estate education and pass their exam within a month or two, and can start their real estate career and potentially earn the average real estate agent salary in Connecticut, which is $90,726 per year, according to indeed.com. Connecticut boasts one of the best real estate markets in the country, and The CE Shop is the leading provider to guide you into your next career.

For less than the average cost of one month’s rent for a 2-bedroom apartment in the United States, anyone over 18 years of age with either a high school diploma, or a GED, may take part in the application process for a real estate salesperson, upon completion of the state approved Pre-Licensing course, and pay for the additional application and exam fees which is approximately $59.

Upon successful completion of the Connecticut Pre-Licensing course and passing of the final exam, a newly acquired real estate license is recognized by these additional states through a reciprocity agreement, which can be used to increase earning potential: Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Rhode Island. All applicants applying for this reciprocity from Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, or applicants who have not taken a written exam in a reciprocal state, will be required to take the State Portion of the Connecticut Real Estate Examination.

About The CE Shop

The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional real estate education with online mortgage, real estate, and home inspection courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they’re veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

