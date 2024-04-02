A man who attacked a Muslim state representative outside a prayer service in Connecticut pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted sexual assault and other crimes in a plea deal that calls for a five-year prison sentence.
Andrey Desmond, 30, appeared in Hartford Superior Court in connection with the June 2023 assault on Rep. Maryam Khan, the first Muslim to serve in the state House of Representatives. He pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree sexual assault, attempted first-degree strangul
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Iowa lawmakers pass teacher retention bonus for district hit by January shooting - April 2, 2024
- Oklahoma court considers whether to allow first publicly funded Catholic school in the US - April 2, 2024
- Connecticut man pleads guilty to attempted sexual assault of Muslim state representative - April 2, 2024