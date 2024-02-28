Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim won a do-over election Tuesday in Connecticut’s most populous city, months after a judge threw out the results of the first one because of allegations of absentee ballot box stuffing during a Democratic primary.
Ganim easily defeated fellow Democrat John Gomes, the city’s former acting chief administrative officer who had gone to court to get the race rerun on the grounds that the original result was tainted.
Yet in the end, Gomes was not able to turn
