Connection, Humanity & Resilience: Grokker Launches New Engagement Resource

Wellbeing Engagement Solution Explores Ways to Embrace Transformation and Improve Employees’ Lives

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Recognizing the long-lasting impact of the Covid-19 on the workforce, Grokker , the wellbeing engagement solution, recently published “Connection, Humanity & Resilience: Employee Engagement in the New Normal.”

With 70 percent of employees reporting that Covid-19 impacted their daily routine, Grokker created this resource to help organizations navigate pandemic conditions. The guide offers actionable advice employers can use to help their workforce face this new reality, including what they need to take care of themselves, feel well and remain productive.

Grokker’s VP of Business Solutions Dan Graovac commented, “The pandemic shifted the way we experience life — at home and at work. We’ve learned that in order for employees to engage — re-engage or stay engaged — they need to feel a sense of community as well as control over their day-to-day wellbeing. This guide explores the opportunities employers have to play a larger and much-welcomed role in improving employees’ lives, in and out of the workplace.”

In the guide, Grokker makes the business case for prioritizing employee wellbeing and explores the role technology plays in establishing and supporting positive workplace cultures, regardless of employees’ physical location. Grokker also outlines must-haves for employee engagement in today’s world, including how to optimize digital collaboration tools and on-demand wellbeing benefits with connection, humanity and resilience in mind.

Graovac continued, “There’s a new understanding of the relationship between self-care and productivity. It’s about connection, humanity and resilience. Organizations that want to ensure employees feel engaged should step in to support their workforces with resources that empower them and ensure they feel safe and secure.”

“Connection, Humanity & Resilience: Employee Engagement in the New Normal” is available for download here: https://go.grokker.com/employee-engagement-new-normal-ebook.

