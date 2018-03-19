Connectiv and Asimily Team Up for Complete Medical Device Management

Breaking News
LA JOLLA, Calif., March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Connectiv, a SaaS healthcare technology management (HTM) platform, announces a partnership with medical device management provider, Asimily. The two companies will offer enterprise clients an out-of-the-box integration between their systems, ensuring that every device in a hospital or treatment facility is running around-the-clock with maximum efficiency and uptime.

Asimily automatically discovers data about medical devices on the network, including device parameters, configurations, relationships, anomalies and incidents and prioritizes the most critical devices by doing a cyber-risk assessment taking into account different device attributes. Connectiv’s HTM system delivers alerts for urgent repair needs and helps managers prepare for equipment end-of-life and make better purchasing decisions. Combining Asimily’s risk management and monitoring solution with Connectiv’s comprehensive asset management system gives healthcare organizations a complete solution for managing medical devices for quality, safety and cost. Asimily has hospital clients of all sizes and is venture backed.

“With our two solutions together a healthcare customer can discover, classify, profile and monitor every device or piece of equipment on the network,” says Shankar Somasundaram, founder and CEO of Asimily. “The customer gets a master database and continually updated information about device status and health.”

“No single company can be the absolute best at every aspect of the rapidly evolving Healthcare Technology Management and IoT industries,” said Tommy Lee, founder of Connectiv. “With innovative companies like Connectiv and Asimily working closely together, healthcare organizations can now have a complete end-to-end solution for securing and managing their Healthcare Assets.”

About Connectiv
Connectiv is a cloud-based healthcare software company focusing on asset management and medical device cyber security. The Connectiv healthcare technology management (HTM) platform helps healthcare providers be more efficient in managing and maintaining medical devices, ensure regulatory compliance, lower risks and deliver high quality patient care. Connectiv integrates with IT and clinical systems to automate processes and deliver valuable metrics to clinical engineering departments. Connectiv, founded in 2014, is built on ServiceNow, a leading enterprise cloud platform used by more than 4,000 companies worldwide. Learn more at www.theconnectiv.com/.

About Asimily
Asimily helps healthcare providers maximize device uptimes and value from their devices. Asimily Insight gives providers a complete master record of their devices, discovers device relationships, does an automated risk assessment and monitors devices. To achieve its objectives, Asimily integrates with different data sources which when appended with Asimily’s research provides actionable insights to the provider. For more information, please visit www.asimily.com or email [email protected]

Media contact:
Kevin Wolf
TGPR
(650) 327-1641
[email protected]

