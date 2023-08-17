Partnership Takes on Industry’s Hiring Crisis with Training Initiative That Bridges the Skills Gap

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After launching the Ticket to Tech Program in the fall of 2022, ConnectWise, the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solutions providers, and CompTIA, the leading IT certification and training provider, announced the inaugural graduating class from their innovative and collaborative education and skills training program.

With the rapid evolution of technology and a hiring crisis throughout the tech world, industry leaders need to urgently address the IT skills gap if they want to continue hiring and retaining valuable talent to enhance profitability. By combining the expertise of ConnectWise and CompTIA, the Ticket to Tech Program addresses this critical issue by equipping potential new hires with the skills they need to thrive in these entry-level roles and continue to grow.

“The tech industry’s skills gap has been an ongoing issue, especially for managed service providers (MSPs) facing talent shortages. That’s why we were so excited to address this crisis by developing the Ticket to Tech program in partnership with CompTIA. It’s even more satisfying to see these graduates a year later, ready to enter the workforce,” said Jen Locklear, Chief People Officer at ConnectWise.

Seven months ago, ConnectWise and CompTIA launched the Ticket to Tech program in response to the 120-Day Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Sprint, a national effort to increase job opportunities across the cybersecurity industry.

The Ticket to Tech Program is designed to prepare students to enter the workforce while also serving as a pipeline for graduates seeking entry-level positions in IT. It has quickly become a valuable tool for later-stage career changers, as well. With 47% of this year’s participants already possessing a bachelor’s degree or higher, these candidates often bring years of professional experience and a unique perspective to their new roles.

The 17-week program equips students with a combination of technical and durable skills necessary to thrive in today’s workforce. Additionally, the curriculum incorporates career readiness training, mock interviews and resume assistance. Upon graduating, students will receive a CompTIA certification, deeming them eligible for job placement with ConnectWise partners.

To date, the Ticket to Tech program has trained 283 job seekers, and more than two-thirds of those students have qualified for the CompTIA certification. With more than fifty ConnectWise Evolve partners engaged in the program, recent graduates are provided the opportunity to interview with an array of industry-leading IT companies, and some have already received job offers.

“The ConnectWise Ticket to Tech program is an excellent example of corporate enterprise partnering with the industry to solve the need for tech talent,” said Nancy Hammervik, Chief Solutions Officer at CompTIA. “Hundreds of individuals are unlocking their potential and building the confidence to join the tech workforce thanks to ConnectWise, which is creating on-ramps to jobs with great earning potential and advancement opportunities.”

TSPs interested in hiring Ticket to Tech graduates or those forming and expanding apprentice programs can click here to learn more and to register.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs) through unmatched software, services, community, and marketplace of integrations. ConnectWise offers an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform—Asio™—which provides unmatched flexibility that fuels profitable, long-term growth for partners. ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities and increase revenue with remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and backup and disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit connectwise.com.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is the world’s leading information technology (IT) certification and training body. CompTIA is a mission-driven organization committed to unlocking the potential of every student, career changer or professional seeking to begin or advance in a technology career. Each year CompTIA, directly and through its global network of partners, provides millions of people with training, education and certification. To learn more visit https://www.comptia.org/

