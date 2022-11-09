As first major initiative, Arrow procurement, subscription management and client billing to be seamlessly integrated into the ConnectWise platform

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ConnectWise, the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers, today announced a strategic alliance with Arrow Electronics’ enterprise computing solutions business to drive ongoing innovation that addresses and simplifies how technology solutions providers (TSPs) procure and manage software and services.

For the first initiative of this alliance, ConnectWise partners will have access to a seamless experience within the platform that allows TSPs to simplify searching and quoting, procurement, subscription management and client billing with Arrow, all within a single interface. This will eliminate several manual, time-consuming tasks while giving TSPs access to a deeper array of products and vendors.

“Over the last 40 years, ConnectWise has been easing the silos of chaos for TSPs through integrations on our Asio™ platform, but we’ve never partnered at this level before,” said Jason Magee, chief executive officer, ConnectWise. “Through our strategic alliance with Arrow, we are jointly focused on innovation that simplifies business operations for organizations and helps them scale faster.”

“This is the first time ConnectWise has teamed up with a distributor beyond standard integrations,” said Mark Taylor, president of Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business in North America. “We are pleased to share a collective focus with them that drives business innovation and creates enhanced solutions that help our combined channel partners continually optimize their business operations and reduce redundancies.”

Notably, Arrow now has built-in integrations with ConnectWise PSA (Manage) and ConnectWise CPQ (Sell) to immediately source available products from Arrow, while passing all procurement and billing details into PSA. This functionality reduces potential for billing disputes, saving partners time and money.

ConnectWise partners can register with Arrow directly in ConnectWise Home today. This simplified onboarding process also includes access to Arrow’s line card and additional credit facilities.

As technology partners in the TSP space capable of delivering a world-class partner experience through this kind of unique integration, ConnectWise and Arrow will help demonstrate increased efficiencies for their partners. The alliance will expand over time to other areas.

