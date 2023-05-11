Three contestants from this group will present their innovative solutions on stage at IT Nation Connect 2023; Winners receive $100K in prize money

TAMPA, Fla., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ConnectWise, the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers, is pleased to announce the companies who’ve been selected to participate in the PitchIT 2023 program. Created by ConnectWise in 2018, PitchIT is a competition specifically for innovators to showcase a potential offering that could be built or integrated into the ConnectWise platform. The company is offering small companies the chance to take part in a 16-week program where participants receive a thorough business assessment, gain coaching from industry experts, earn placement on the ConnectWise marketplace, engage in co-marketing and more.

After receiving more than double the applications from last year’s program, we’re pleased to announce the 27 companies that have been selected to participate in PitchIT 2023:

Aquila Clouds, a cloud financial management solution based out of San Ramon, CA BeeCastle, a Client Relationship solution from Sydney, Australia Binox MSP, a sales optimization tool located in Garden City, NY Bizzity, a sales process solution from Yorktown Heights, NY ChatStyle, a ChatOps solution for MSPs, based out of Charlotte, NC Compliance Risk, a policy management software company from Dover, NH DataStream Insurance, a cyber insurance and resilience company based in Sunnyvale, CA DefensX, a zero-trust security solution located in New York City, NY FortMesa, a security enablement toolset platform based out of Spencertown, NY GetKambium, a cloud-based sales and QBR solution located in Auckland, New Zealand GrokStream, an AIOps platform based out of Dallas, TX Hacware, a smart security awareness training solution from Dallas, TX Kamanja, a compliance as a service solution from Tel Aviv, Israel Monjur, a contracts as a service solution located in Southlake, TX MPSToolbox, an e-commerce for technology resellers solution in Kingston, Ontario MSP Camp, a marketing campaign for MSPs solution from Lakeland, FL Nodeware, a vulnerability scanner and network assessment solution from Pittsford, NY Orpheus Cyber, a threat intelligence and vulnerability management platform, London, UK Phalanx, a zero-trust data access platform based in Arlington, VA Riskatto, ransomware readiness software solution from Castle Rock, CO SalesMaturIT, a sales process management solution located in Saratoga Springs, NY Scalable MSP, an OML-centric business optimization company from Lancashire, England Symoda, an MSP-centric communications solution based in Ottawa, Ontario Telivy, a cybersecurity risk assessment company from San Francisco, CA Thread, a service collaboration platform from New York, NY vCIO Toolbox, a key account management and risk management solution in Essex, CT ZenContract, an MSP contract management tool from Auckland, New Zealand

Throughout the competition, thought leaders within the MSP space will act as “Cameo Coaches” to guide participants and provide insight on their products. The judges will be evaluating each solution based on product innovation, value proposition, GTM strategy, contribution to the industry, and likelihood of success in order to choose the three finalists. With a digital and cloud transformation unfolding before our eyes, ConnectWise is excited for the PitchIT Accelerator Program to showcase the immense amount of talent the IT Nation Community has to offer.

The finalists will be selected from this group to present their solutions on the center stage at IT Nation Connect on November 8-10, 2023. The first-place winner will receive $70,000 in prize money and the second-place winner will receive $30,000.

“We’re absolutely ecstatic over this year’s cohort,” said Sean Lardo, ConnectWise Evangelist. “We received our highest ever total of submissions in 2022, and then doubled it this year. Last year’s program was a great success. All of the companies in our cohort have demonstrated notable growth and achievements, and two were even acquired. As PitchIT continues to make an impact on the industry, we’re excited to introduce this year’s solutions to our partners and the MSP space at large. With the most diverse group of products and services yet, ConnectWise is committed to helping technology solution providers everywhere, making them more efficient, profitable, and secure.”

Media Contact:

Sam Aurilia, Touchdown PR

512-599-4015

ConnectWiseUS@touchdownpr.com