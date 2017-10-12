ConnectWise Appoints New Directors to Board

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ConnectWise® announced today the appointment of Steven A. Raymund and Stanley I. Levy to its board of directors, effective immediately. Raymund and Levy will serve as independent directors and as members of the audit committee.

“I am delighted that Steve and Stan, both accomplished business leaders, have joined our board of directors,” said Arnie Bellini, Chairman and CEO of ConnectWise. “Their extensive executive experience and vision will strengthen our board and make a positive impact on our company as we continue to expand our business management solution offerings and grow our global footprint.”

Raymund began his career with Tech Data Corporation. He retired as Tech Data’s chairman of the board in June 2017, after serving the company for 36 years in multiple roles, including 26 of those years as chairman and 20 years as CEO. He also serves on the boards of directors of Jabil, Inc. and WESCO International Inc. Raymund is a member of the board of trustees of John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St Petersburg, Florida, as well as a member of the board of trustees of the University of Oregon Foundation. In 2016, the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) recognized Raymund on its NACD Directorship 100 annual list of leading corporate directors, corporate-governance experts, policy makers, and influencers who significantly impact boardroom practices and performance.

Levy, who will chair the audit committee, spent 35 years with Grant Thornton, LLP, an independent registered public accounting firm before retiring in 2012. His roles with Grant Thornton included Southeast Region Managing Partner, Senior Leadership Team member, National Director of Capital Markets, and president of the Grant Thornton Foundation. In 2013, he formed Levy Advisors, LLC, to provide strategic consulting services to CEOs, boards, and private equity organizations. That same year, Levy was appointed by the Florida Board of Governors to the University of South Florida Board of Trustees. Additional board experience includes the Florida Funders Advisory Committee, the University of Florida Warrington College of Business and Fisher School of Accounting Advisory Boards, Florida Venture Forum, Metropolitan Ministries, Florida Holocaust Museum, Jewish National Fund, Straz Center for the Performing Arts, and Ruth Eckerd Hall.

