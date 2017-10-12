Breaking News
Home / Top News / ConnectWise Appoints New Directors to Board

ConnectWise Appoints New Directors to Board

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 8 mins ago

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ConnectWise® announced today the appointment of Steven A. Raymund and Stanley I. Levy to its board of directors, effective immediately. Raymund and Levy will serve as independent directors and as members of the audit committee.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2044d4cd-051d-446f-9071-dc8b8a10e605

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a3b7c83-a5ce-4bc5-8254-4e670597c6af

“I am delighted that Steve and Stan, both accomplished business leaders, have joined our board of directors,” said Arnie Bellini, Chairman and CEO of ConnectWise. “Their extensive executive experience and vision will strengthen our board and make a positive impact on our company as we continue to expand our business management solution offerings and grow our global footprint.”

Raymund began his career with Tech Data Corporation. He retired as Tech Data’s chairman of the board in June 2017, after serving the company for 36 years in multiple roles, including 26 of those years as chairman and 20 years as CEO. He also serves on the boards of directors of Jabil, Inc. and WESCO International Inc. Raymund is a member of the board of trustees of John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St Petersburg, Florida, as well as a member of the board of trustees of the University of Oregon Foundation. In 2016, the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) recognized Raymund on its NACD Directorship 100 annual list of leading corporate directors, corporate-governance experts, policy makers, and influencers who significantly impact boardroom practices and performance.

Levy, who will chair the audit committee, spent 35 years with Grant Thornton, LLP, an independent registered public accounting firm before retiring in 2012. His roles with Grant Thornton included Southeast Region Managing Partner, Senior Leadership Team member, National Director of Capital Markets, and president of the Grant Thornton Foundation. In 2013, he formed Levy Advisors, LLC, to provide strategic consulting services to CEOs, boards, and private equity organizations. That same year, Levy was appointed by the Florida Board of Governors to the University of South Florida Board of Trustees. Additional board experience includes the Florida Funders Advisory Committee, the University of Florida Warrington College of Business and Fisher School of Accounting Advisory Boards, Florida Venture Forum, Metropolitan Ministries, Florida Holocaust Museum, Jewish National Fund, Straz Center for the Performing Arts, and Ruth Eckerd Hall. 

For more information about the members of the ConnectWise Board of Directors, visit ConnectWise.com.

Follow ConnectWise  
LinkedIn 
ConnectWise Blog  
Twitter  
Facebook 
YouTube 

About ConnectWise  
ConnectWise transforms how technology solution providers successfully build, manage and grow their businesses. Our award-winning set of software solutions provide a fully integrated, seamless experience to companies in more than 50 countries, giving them the ability to increase their productivity, efficiency and profitability. When combined with our relentless commitment to innovation, powerful network of ideas and experts, unparalleled passion for our users, and more than 30 years of experience, ConnectWise software solutions deliver the support companies want at each step of their business journey. For more information, visit www.ConnectWise.com. 

Copyright © 2017 ConnectWise. All Rights Reserved.  

Contact Info
Diane Rose for ConnectWise
+1 727-238-7567
[email protected] 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.