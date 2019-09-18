ConnectWise Builds Significant Business Momentum with Surge in Channel Partner Recruitment and Major Industry Accolades

Over 1,000 new partners join ConnectWise since March 1

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ConnectWise today announced a number of important business milestones with major growth in channel recruitment and a series of recent industry recognitions creating significant momentum for the company.

Building on the company’s acquisition in February 2019 by private equity firm, Thoma Bravo , and the appointment of Jason Magee as CEO, ConnectWise has added more than 1,000 new channel partners, between March 1st and August 31th alone.

Business momentum has been underlined by a series of recent industry accolades and award wins. Sixty-seven percent of the companies listed on the Channel Futures 2019 MSP 501 list are ConnectWise partners, a nine percent increase from the 2018 ranking. The MSP 501 list is the world’s most comprehensive annual ranking of managed service providers (MSPs), who stand out due to their commitment to taking risks on strategic business decisions, dedication to customer support and intuitive knowledge of the managed services market.

“Thank you to those 338 MSPs who reported using our products — your success is our success,” said Jason Magee, CEO of ConnectWise. “We’re excited to see how this year’s 501ers will use their experience with our products and membership in our IT Nation partner family to inform the channel over the next year.”

ConnectWise received four Gold Medals in the Channel Pro Network Readers’ Choice Awards and won a 2019 Channel Influencer Award winner from Channel Partners and Channel Futures. The company was also named as one of Tampa Bay’s Top 100 Workplaces by the Tampa Bay Times for a sixth consecutive year and ninth time overall.

In addition, members of the ConnectWise team have been recognized for their expertise and achievements. Craig Fulton, chief customer officer, was recently named as one of the premier leaders in the indirect IT and telecom channel by Channel Partners and Channel Futures. CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, named Heather Ptak, ConnectWise director of field marketing, to its prestigious 2019 Women of the Channel list. Tori Mannix, a senior field marketing specialist, is one of three young technology professionals recognized as a ChannelChanger for 2019 by CompTIA.

“We are delighted to see momentum building in this way, and confident that it is just the beginning of a long-term trend,” said Magee. “This tells a story of a team pulling in the same direction and it’s great to see their efforts recognized in the context of a highly competitive industry.”

