Experienced Managed Services Entrepreneur to Champion ConnectWise’s Partner-First Approach, Enabling Growth and Transformation

SYDNEY, Australia, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ConnectWise, the leading software company dedicated to the success of technology solutions providers (TSPs), today announced the appointment of Nick Moran as the Evangelism Director for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. This strategic move underscores ConnectWise’s commitment to partners by providing more in-country resources, recognising the unique needs and opportunities for the IT channel ecosystem in the APAC market.

Being on the journey with partners for nearly three decades, his legacy goes beyond simply founding and selling solutions. It lies in the wealth of tradesmanship and wisdom he has acquired as a purpose builder at every stage, from startups to achieving balance, and creating value. His leadership aligns powerfully with what he will assist partners in constructing and is coherent with ConnectWise’s Modes Theory™ approach. Nick’s expertise and experience will be instrumental in helping partners build and grow, ensuring a strong foundation and alignment with ConnectWise’s strategic framework.

“As an industry veteran who has run a successful managed services business, Nick brings a level of trust that aligns with the journey our partners are undertaking,” said Arlin Sorensen, Vice President of Ecosystems at ConnectWise. “He understands the regional growth landscape, understands the challenges, and is dedicated to supporting partners every step of the way. Nick will play a crucial role in championing ConnectWise’s partner-first approach, enabling growth and transformation in APAC. His expertise will positively impact the places, spaces, and faces he works with, ensuring ConnectWise’s commitment to partner success remains unwavering.”

As the Evangelism Director, Moran will play a pivotal role in driving ConnectWise’s growth and engagement with partners in the APAC region. His appointment signifies ConnectWise’s dedication to providing tailored solutions and support to its APAC partners, ensuring their success in an ever-evolving technology landscape.

“I am thrilled to join ConnectWise at such an exciting time for its partners,” said Moran. “As our industry undergoes significant changes and widespread acquisitions, many partners are grappling with the inefficiencies caused by disparate systems. At ConnectWise, we are unwavering in our dedication to addressing these challenges through the Asio™ platform, all while maintaining our steadfast partner-first values. I am truly excited to be part of a company that is deeply committed to the success of our partners and to represent this exceptional community.”

Nick’s commitment to partners positions him as a dedicated champion within the APAC region. With his extensive entrepreneurial expertise, he will actively engage with partners, advocating for technologies and programs that empower them to elevate their businesses to new heights. Nick’s deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities faced by partners will drive his efforts to ensure their success and enable them to thrive in an ever-evolving IT channel ecosystem.

“The ConnectWise partner community is undeniably exceptional,” continued Sorensen, who was recently honored with the lifetime achievement award by Channel Focus. “Nick’s unparalleled reputation and the trust partners place in him is evident. His influence creates a powerful force and multiplier effect. As we expand our local partner events, such as IT Nation Connect in Sydney this August, and continue to foster quarterly peer and user groups across APAC, Nick’s involvement will be instrumental in driving partner success.”

To learn more about ConnectWise and the events happening in APAC, please click here.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs) through unmatched software, services, community, and marketplace of integrations. ConnectWise offers an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform—Asio™—which provides unmatched flexibility that fuels profitable, long-term growth for partners. ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities and increase revenue with remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and backup and disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit connectwise.com.

Media Contact:

Amanda Lee

VP, Corporate Communications

[email protected]