TAMPA, Fla., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ConnectWise, the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs), has been recognized by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2023 Partner Program Guide.

This annual guide offers essential information to solution providers such as managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators, and strategic service providers as they explore technology manufacturers’ partner programs to find the vendors that will best support their business needs. The 5-star rating is awarded to the companies that go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, successful channel partnerships.

For the channel partner community, a critical factor when assessing which IT manufacturers, service providers, and distributors to team with in building world-class technology solutions is the breadth and depth of the partner programs those companies offer. Strong elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support and more can set a vendor apart and play a key role in boosting partners’ long-term growth.

In the 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide, vendors were evaluated based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

Since the launch of the ConnectWise Partner Program in 2021, the program has grown significantly from a small group of team members to 70 full-time staff. The team includes marketing experts to assist with lead generation, sales experts to help with sales framework coaching and closing deals, and subject matter experts to speak at partner end user events. ConnectWise’s commitment to growing the program has provided partners with resources to help them create a complete go-to-market package for security.

“We are committed to enabling our partners with the resources they need to successfully go to market, generate leads, and win deals. CRN’s recognition serves as validation of our promise to partners to innovate and evolve to meet their growing needs,” said Maddie Metheny, Group Manager, Partner Program at ConnectWise. “Our partners have grown their cybersecurity practice four times faster than others and generated more than $74 million in new revenue through the program in 2022. We plan to more than double our financial investment in partners in 2023.”

“In today’s world, the need for innovation is greater than ever,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Solution providers seek vendors that can keep pace with their developing business and evolving client needs. CRN’s 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel.”

The 2023 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG .

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs) through unmatched software, services, community, and marketplace of integrations. ConnectWise offers an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform—Asio™—which provides unmatched flexibility that fuels profitable, long-term growth for partners. ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities and increase revenue with remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and backup and disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit connectwise.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

© 2023 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

