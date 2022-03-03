Breaking News
ConnectWise Expands Collaboration with Intel to Further Strengthen Cybersecurity for SMBs

Combined technology mitigates loss with improved detection of ransomware and cryptojacking attacks

TAMPA, Fla., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ConnectWise, the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers, today announced an expanded collaboration with Intel to help MSPs boost threat detection and response to reduce the crippling effects of ransomware and cryptojacking attacks for small and medium-sized businesses.

Intel® Threat Detection Technology (Intel® TDT) is a set of unique technologies that harness hardware telemetry and acceleration capabilities to help identify threats and detect malicious activity.  ConnectWise will integrate Intel TDT technology within the Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) software agent to allow RMM to identify and respond to security incidents rapidly. It’s a sign of ConnectWise’s commitment and focus on security and its mission to provide MSPs with market-leading security capabilities even from within non-security solutions.

Security is of critical importance to MSPs and their SMB customers. According to a 2021 study, just over half – 52% – of SMBs experienced a cyberattack last year. While SMBs are in the crosshairs, businesses of all sizes are vulnerable to unauthorized cryptominers and ransomware attacks and the devastating impact of malware spreading from one infected machine to another. 

“By utilizing Intel TDT to enable ransomware and cryptojacking detection in our RMM software, ConnectWise is fulfilling our mission to be a trusted security partner that enables our customers to conduct business in an unencumbered fashion,” said Raffael Marty, General Manager, Cybersecurity, ConnectWise. “While this does not eliminate the need for customers to have a comprehensive security strategy, it is a step toward helping to tame the financial and system performance losses for SMB customers that have fewer resources to dedicate towards security.”

ConnectWise RMM will leverage unique CPU telemetry from Intel TDT to provide joint customers with unparalleled detection of ransomware and cryptojacking attacks – whether they come from a native app, within the browser, or a virtual machine. With Intel TDT, ConnectWise can detect and mitigate the most advanced attacks with greater precision and obtain more consistent results across all types of workloads.  

“SMBs are seeking simplified and turn-key cybersecurity solutions that are tightly integrated into their overall PC fleet management. By integrating Intel TDT, ConnectWise customers on Intel-based devices will have access to powerful CPU-based threat detection that can be remediated from their RMM consoles with no additional security software to be purchased or implemented,” said Carla Rodríguez, Sr. Director, Ecosystem Partner Enablement, Intel Corp. “Similarly, Intel now offers Intel vPro® Essentials processors that work with ConnectWise solutions to provide a right-sized security option for SMBs. It’s a winning combination for companies with limited security expertise.” 

