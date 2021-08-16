ConnectWise Global Headquarters Moves to Downtown Tampa’s Park Tower Building

Move to take place in early 2022; new HQ features a multi-purpose showcase and exhibition space on the first floor

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ConnectWise , the leading provider of software for technology solution providers (TSPs), will move its global headquarters to Tampa’s Park Tower building at 400 N. Tampa Street in early 2022. ConnectWise will occupy 65,500 square feet of the building on floors 1, 12, 23, 24, and 25, with ample space and options for future growth. The building recently completed a multi-million-dollar renovation in 2019 and is now a leader in sustainable operations and energy efficiency, with a 98% Energy Star rating. ConnectWise has partnered with local architecture and building firms to create the ideal space and is committed to reducing its environmental footprint by implementing recycling programs and using more efficient and reusable fixtures and furniture.

Located in the epicenter of the Tampa technology scene, the new global headquarters office is designed to be more conducive for meeting with partners. The layout offers a variety of collaboration spaces within a modern mixed-use location well positioned to engage with the thriving lifestyle of urban Tampa. The first floor will house the ConnectWise Center of Excellence, a multi-purpose showcase and exhibition space, enabling local prospects and all visitors to ConnectWise to get firsthand experience and demonstrations of the company’s end-to-end platform of solutions and services in action. In addition, ConnectWise aims to partner with local artists to enrich its multi-use space with unique artwork.

“As our company continues to grow and have a positive impact on small and medium sized businesses around the globe, we are excited to have a presence in the vibrant, revitalized downtown area, and we look forward to our logo being featured prominently atop the building,” said ConnectWise CEO Jason Magee. “This move is designed to help build brand awareness and solidify ConnectWise as a beacon in the Tampa business and technology scene. We also believe it’s important to prioritize working with local businesses to help build out the new space and support the Tampa economy.”

Workplace Flexibility Options

Based on the performance and adaptability colleagues demonstrated over the course of the pandemic, the new global headquarters offers Tampa colleagues and other global colleagues the option to maintain a flexible work environment where it is most applicable by team function and individual roles. For colleagues who were previously siloed between separate campus-style locations, this building offers a fresh start for all ConnectWise’s combined Tampa teams in a new streamlined and more flexible hybrid work environment post-COVID.

ConnectWise will have seating for approximately 325-375 colleagues each day, with flexible workspace options for those who want dedicated workstations/offices and colleagues who will be set up with in-office hoteling options to use when not working from home. Although these percentages could fluctuate, 35-40% of Tampa colleagues will have dedicated daily seats and 65-60% will have hotel seating options and have flexibility for working both in-office and from home.

Additional Location Benefits

Park Tower previously underwent a $12 million-dollar renovation, which included a completely brand-new lobby, an all-new storefront and sidewalk replacement, and extensive upgrades to the elevators, circulation corridors, elevator landings and bathrooms.

The building features several convenient on-site amenities for colleagues to use, including an on-site gym, salon, restaurant, post office, and coffee shop.

It is within walking distance to the Tampa Convention Center, University of Tampa, the Straz Center, parks, and several other restaurants and bars.

Park Tower has some of the best views of the Hillsborough River and Tampa Bay. The building’s location at the intersection of Kennedy Boulevard and Tampa Street is in the heart of downtown Tampa.