Delivering Expanded Cybersecurity Protection for SMBs

TAMPA, Fla., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ConnectWise , one of the world’s leading software companies dedicated to the success of Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced new integrations with Microsoft Defender for Business into ConnectWise PSA™ and ConnectWise RMM™. The integrations enable MSPs to fully streamline solutions’ operations through the ConnectWise Asio™ platform, one of the industry’s first IT service provider platforms that offer robust flexibility and security built with artificial intelligence, hyperautomation, and machine learning capabilities. Microsoft Defender for Business brings enterprise-grade endpoint security to SMBs and is available as part of Microsoft 365 Business Premium or as a standalone solution.

The new integration empowers MSPs to deliver cybersecurity services to their small and medium-sized business (SMB) clients through a seamlessly integrated ecosystem. In addition to the previously announced integration of Microsoft Defender for Business into ConnectWise MDR in Fall 2023, this latest integration makes it easier for MSPs to deliver security services at scale to their SMB customers.

ConnectWise envisions a future where MSPs can effortlessly manage and respond to security incidents while streamlining their workflows and enhancing client protection. The integration of Microsoft Defender for Business into ConnectWise RMM and PSA brings this vision to life, offering a range of benefits, including:

Automated Critical Workflows: The integrations allow partners to generate and synchronize tickets between Microsoft Defender for Business incidents and ConnectWise PSA and RMM, enabling a swift and coordinated response to security incidents. This automation eliminates manual processes and ensures efficient incident management.

Data Sync: Microsoft Defender for Business incidents and Vulnerability Management security recommendations will seamlessly integrate into ConnectWise PSA, enabling partners who already utilize PSA for end-to-end business management, improved processes, intuitive billing, and insights to create better visibility to drive faster business decisions.

Ease of Deployment: Simplifying Microsoft Defender for Business across client networks directly from PSA and RMM enhances proactive defense. This ensures consistent endpoint protection and reduces the risk of security gaps, providing peace of mind for IT service providers and SMBs.

Single Pane of Glass: View Microsoft Defender for Business Vulnerability Management in all clients' accounts from a single dashboard in ConnectWise RMM by automatically creating a ticket.

The PSA and RMM integrations build upon the previously announced ConnectWise Managed Detection and Response (MDR) integration with Microsoft Defender for Business, which provides 24/7 support from an MSP-focused dedicated security operations center (SOC), automated threat detection, backed by a highly skilled team of security analysts. The combination of Microsoft’s threat intelligence with ConnectWise Cyber Research Unit™ (CRU), which focuses on MSPs and SMBs, ensures enhanced protection and makes this integration unique.

By eliminating friction and centralizing security management within Asio, ConnectWise empowers its partners to deliver a superior level of service to SMBs, while confidently navigating today’s ever-evolving threat landscape. The integrations of Microsoft Defender for Business, which now include ConnectWise Asio, RMM, and PSA, enable MSPs to automate threat response, achieve unified management, and establish proactive defense measures.

“Our collaboration with Microsoft has been instrumental in driving remarkable advancements in enhancing the partner experience and cyber protection,” said Ameer Karim, EVP and GM Cybersecurity and Data Protection at ConnectWise. “This integration exemplifies our dedication to streamlining business operations. By combining Microsoft Defender for Business with ConnectWise RMM, and PSA through Asio, we are advancing our mission to equip partners with the tools needed for exceptional cybersecurity services. Together, we empower the IT ecosystem to protect SMBs more efficiently and effectively.”

“The new ConnectWise integrations with Microsoft Defender for Business and Microsoft 365 Business Premium will help MSPs easily implement and scale security services that small business customers need to protect themselves from the latest threats,” said Rob Lefferts, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Threat Protection.

For more information about the integration and its capabilities, please visit ConnectWise MDR with Microsoft Defender for Business.

