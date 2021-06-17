ConnectWise Launches Complete Backup Data Recovery Offering to Help Partners Monitor and Manage All Their Solutions

Company also announces the first of several planned BDR integrations

TAMPA, Fla., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ConnectWise , the leading provider of business automation software for technology solution providers (TSPs), today announced the launch of ConnectWise Recover Complete BDR, a comprehensive offering integrating multiple third-party backup vendors into the ConnectWise platform. With this offering, TSPs gain a powerful service management console to monitor and manage all their BDR solutions, reducing complexities like duplicated processes as well as significant management overhead. In addition, TSPs will be able to use ConnectWise NOC (network operations center) Services for management of the solutions, removing the need to dedicate full-time resources to backup tasks. Based on data gathered from ConnectWise partners, Recover and NOC services can save up to 90% of partners’ time per month managing backups.

“With an evolving IT landscape, industry consolidation, and lack of trained technicians, it can be challenging for TSPs to manage multiple BDR solutions. ConnectWise’s new offering is working to address those pain points,” said David LeClair, senior director, product management. “Now they don’t have to struggle to obtain a single consolidated view on their backup state or jump between multiple tools to integrate various delivery methods for backup, or even deal with the complexities of billing and invoicing across their multiple backup vendors.”

The ConnectWise Recover Complete BDR allows TSPs to:

Utilize multiple BDR vendors, with a choice of solution to best fit their needs

View the status of all their customers protected endpoints in a single interface

Manage their status via alerting and ticketing

Define policies to onboard customers

Build and automate workflows

Manage their standard operating procedures

Define uniform reports and simplify their billing experience, by buying licenses through the Connect Wise Marketplace and receiving one bill for all solutions from ConnectWise

Additionally, TSPs can procure ConnectWise NOC Services, which will provide them with always available, highly trained and experienced technicians to take over much of the daily tasks for troubleshooting and monitoring backups. This frees up critical partner technicians to focus on tasks that deliver value to their clients.

Acronis, a premiere global vendor of cyber protection solutions for MSP solutions, including backup and disaster recovery, is the first of several BDR vendors integrating with ConnectWise to offer a more simplified backup and disaster recovery experience. ConnectWise Recover Complete BDR now offers integration with Acronis through the platform and the ability to buy in the ConnectWise Marketplace. With Acronis, TSPs can assign tasks for the NOC to accomplish, monitor their environment and solve issues through the NOC, including managing alerts (i.e., backup failures, agent issues, or policy related alerts) and helping with deployment issues, system or file recovery, setting up DR tests or working on disaster recovery failovers.

“ConnectWise sees the MSP industry much like Acronis does, and that is why we are proud to announce the launch of our new integration on Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud,” said Jan-Jaap “JJ” Jager, Board Advisor & Chief Revenue Officer at Acronis. “Both ConnectWise and Acronis are focused on providing backup and recovery solutions from one single pane of glass, so MSPs can easily maintain their daily workloads, and focus on keeping their customers’ businesses secure, efficient and profitable.”

To learn more about ConnectWise Recover Complete BDR, please click here or visit the ConnectWise Recover team at the ConnectWise booth at IT Nation Secure.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is an IT software company that empowers Technology Solution Providers to achieve success in their As-a-Service business with intelligent software, expert services, an immersive IT community, and a vast ecosystem of integrations. The unmatched flexibility of the ConnectWise platform fuels profitable, long-term growth for our Partners. With an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform, ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with business automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities. And increase revenue using remote monitoring, security, and backup disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit ConnectWise.

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain-based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment – from cloud to hybrid to on-premises – at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 1,600 employees in 33 locations in 18 countries. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million home users and 500,000 companies, including 100% of the Fortune 1000, and top-tier professional sports teams. Acronis products are available through 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries in more than 40 languages.