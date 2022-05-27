ConnectWise Named Winner of ‘Best PSA/RMM Vendor’ at the Channel Partner Insight US MSP Innovation Awards 2022

TAMPA, Fla., May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ConnectWise , the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers, has been named the winner of Best PSA/RMM Vendor at the CPI US MSP Innovation Awards 2022.

Ameer Karim, executive vice president and general manager of Unified Monitoring and Management (UMM), and Jake Varghese, executive vice president, and general manager of business management, ConnectWise, accepted the award as part of an exclusive Channel Partner Insight dinner in New York last night.

“ConnectWise is thrilled to be recognized by Channel Partner Insight as the best PSA/RMM vendor of 2022,” said Varghese. “The changing security landscape for SMBs and MSPs required that we have a platform that could solve the problems of the future, in addition to tasks that PSAs and RMMs have always performed. We are honored to be recognized for our innovations.”

“Expertise in the RMM space continues to be one of the highest demands we see from our partners,” added Karim. “It’s important that we offer solutions that meet their needs, whether that’s hands-on, automated, or a combination. This award is a culmination of great work and innovation from across the ConnectWise team and ongoing feedback and support from our partners to get it right.”

ConnectWise was selected as a winner rising above hundreds of entries from its peers and competitors in the technology sector: a market where spending is expected to reach $7 trillion within the decade.

As companies gear up to capture market share from this, CPI Editor Nima Sherpa Green said the awards are about celebrating success, and those who are serving as extraordinary examples of innovation in the US.

“We want to shine a spotlight on those in our industry who are already leading from the front in a fast-paced, highly ambitious field. What we’ve seen over the last year has shown us that more than ever, being innovative is a real differentiator for progress,” said Green. “Entries were extremely competitive, and those who won did so by proving they are truly galvanizing the channel to advance into new opportunities and growth. On behalf of the whole Channel Partner Insight team, I would like to share my warm congratulations to each and every winner in the US MSP Innovation Awards 2022.”

ConnectWise RMM is the next generation of remote monitoring and management solutions built on the all-new ConnectWise Asio Platform. Asio enables unmatched scalability, next-level security and numerous 3rd party integration options with a single view. ConnectWise RMM empowers MSPs to securely scale their businesses, increase technician efficiency and drive profitable grow via the best in automation and IT orchestration. It is the only solution available with options based on how MSPs deliver service to customers, including a fully configured DIY solution to a done for you (DFY) approach with outsourced technician options that help MSPs scale.

ConnectWise Manage professional service automation (PSA) software connects business operations to improve internal communication. It keeps MSP teams in the know, so they can move in the same direction and increases management’s confidence in the ability to sustain and grow a happy customer base. ConnectWise Manage gives MSP teams the PSA tools they need to perform their jobs effectively and provide the best customer service experience possible. It gives management overall visibility of the service and sales pipeline, reducing the time needed to oversee day-to-day staff activity. ConnectWise Manage streamlines the procurement time and billing process, ultimately improving revenue and decreasing costs through efficiencies.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is an IT software company that empowers Technology Solution Providers to achieve success in their As-a-Service business with intelligent software, expert services, an immersive IT community, and a vast ecosystem of integrations. The unmatched flexibility of the ConnectWise platform fuels profitable, long-term growth for our Partners. With an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform, ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with business automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities. And increase revenue using remote monitoring, security, and backup disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit ConnectWise.com.

Find the Channel Innovation Awards online:

Website: https://event.channelpartnerinsight.com/mspinnovationawards22usa/en/page/home

Twitter: @PartnerInsight

About the awards

The North American MSP Innovation Awards by Channel Partner Insight are designed to recognize channel players and their vendors across North America who are at the forefront of innovation.

Independently run, the awards shine a spotlight on new thinking, solutions and growth in the North American channel over the past 12 months.

About Channel Partner Insight

Channel Partner Insight provides leaders of resellers, distributors, MSPs and other specialist consultancies with exclusive analysis of the fast-changing channel sector in Europe and the US, helping them to make smarter business decisions.

The transatlantic title, launched in 2019, is owned by London-based Incisive Media.

With journalists based in the UK and the US, CPI provides high-quality journalism for channel business leaders, taking a uniquely transatlantic view on the market.

