ConnectWise recognized for exceptional innovation and successful deployment through the channel

TAMPA, Fla., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ConnectWise , the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers, announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person and online, has named ConnectWise RMM as a 2023 MSP Today Product of the Year Award winner.

ConnectWise RMM is the next generation of cloud-first purpose-built RMMs delivering on the tool to exceed the most complex needs of today’s TSPs. The ConnectWise RMM reinvents how IT solution providers adopt, interact with, and manage their endpoints. Unlike other solutions, ConnectWise RMM is built on the Asio platform, which provides TSPs with a modern and unified solution that integrates seamlessly with our PSA and Cybersecurity offering that delivers unmatched scalability, performance, and extensibility to meet the ever-changing demands of the SMB market. Most recently, ConnectWise RMM was reinforced with the integration of AI that automates complex scripting and executes commands instantly to save TSPs time optimizing their script processes.

“We are honored to be recognized as Product of the Year by MSP Today,” said Ameer Karim, executive vice president, and general manager, Unified Monitoring and Management at ConnectWise. “This award is a great achievement and demonstrates how partners trust us to continue innovating and simplifying our RMM solution, delivering a best-in-class user experience and giving technicians the necessary visibility to address important operational issues. We take pride in providing our partners with optimal tools by consistently innovating, and we look forward to continuing to set the standard for excellence in MSP products.”

“It gives me great pleasure to honor ConnectWise as a 2023 recipient of TMC’s MSP Today Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution, ConnectWise RMM,” said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. “Our judges were very impressed not only with the features and value of the solution, but also with ConnectWise’s Channel strategy to expand their market share and provide first class service to their customers.”

Winners of the 2023 MSP Today Product of the Year Award will also be announced online and highlighted in MSP Today .

