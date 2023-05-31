Company Recognized for Second Year in Categories for Leadership, Endpoint Detection, Incident Response and Network Security

TAMPA, Fla., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Business Intelligence Group today announced that ConnectWise, the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers, has won in four categories and was named a finalist in the training category for the 2023 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards . This industry awards program sought to identify and reward the world’s leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.

This year, ConnectWise won in the following categories:

Leadership – Patrick Beggs

Patrick Beggs , chief information security officer, ConnectWise, is a seasoned cybersecurity executive focused on leading global cyber operations. With more than 20 years of operational duties in information security spanning the commercial, federal civilian, defense, law enforcement, and intelligence communities, Patrick brings a sharpened focus to ConnectWise. Since joining the company, he has led initiatives to keep ConnectWise ahead of a changing threat landscape.

Network Security – ConnectWise SIEM (Security Information and Event Management)

ConnectWise SIEM is a powerful and flexible service enabling MSPs to expand their security offerings without increasing headcount and hardware costs or complicated implementations. MSPs can drive streamlined and scalable prevention, detection, and response strategies to improve security for their clients. With the included network intrusion sensor and the built-in integration with Microsoft Azure, MSPs can track and monitor not just endpoints, but also leverage network visibility and get insights into their Microsoft Office 365 activity with pre-built dashboards and reports.

Endpoint Detection – ConnectWise MDR (Managed Detection and Response)

ConnectWise MDR leverages the global ConnectWise Security Operations Center (SOC) to monitor and manage Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) technology with proprietary, MSP focused threat intelligence. The ConnectWise MDR service delivers unique malware detection and remediation capabilities giving TSPs the visibility into the root causes and origins of threats and the ability to reverse malicious operations.

Incident Response – ConnectWise Incident Response Service

The ConnectWise Incident Response Service provides direct, around-the-clock access to a team of cybersecurity incident response experts to provide immediate assistance to assess, contain and remediate attacks to minimize impact and business disruption. It serves as an extension of an TSP allowing clients to begin the recovery process ASAP. The ConnectWise Incident Response Service is available today to both ConnectWise partners and non-partners.

In addition to winning the categories listed above, ConnectWise was also named a finalist in the Training category for IT Nation Certify which offers a variety of role-based training sessions and courses designed to help MSPs invest in educating themselves and their teams to realize their vision of success. Through the IT Nation training and certification programs, MSPs learn how to work smarter and be more productive by strengthening their understanding of TSP best practices.

“We are extremely proud to be recognized for our products, services and stellar leadership in these categories for the second year in a row,” said Raffael Marty, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Cybersecurity, ConnectWise. “The awards serve as validation of the progress we are making in helping SMBs and MSPs during a time when securing their businesses and clients is of utmost importance. The timing of the awards is impeccably aligned with our IT Nation Secure event where we will connect with industry partners to discuss trends and share best practices on how to build and grow their cybersecurity offerings.

“We are so proud to name ConnectWise as a winner in the 2023 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like ConnectWise are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand.”

For information about ConnectWise please visit connectwise.com/ . For information about the annual Fortress Cybersecurity Awards, please visit https://www.bintelligence.com/awards/fortress-cybersecurity-award .

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs) through unmatched software, services, community, and marketplace of integrations. ConnectWise offers an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform—Asio™—which provides unmatched flexibility that fuels profitable, long-term growth for partners. ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities and increase revenue with remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and backup and disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit connectwise.com .

