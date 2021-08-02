ConnectWise Takes Home the Gold in Two ChannelPro SMB Readers’ Choice Award Categories

ChannelPro readers name ConnectWise Best PSA Vendor for third year in a row

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ConnectWise, the leading provider of business automation software for technology solution providers (TSPs), has received two gold awards and one bronze award for the ChannelPro SMB Readers’ Choice Awards. ConnectWise is the gold winner in the categories Best Professional Service Automation (PSA) Vendor and Best Quoting Vendor. The company won bronze in the category Best Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) Vendor.

“It’s always rewarding to be recognized by ChannelPro’s readers because these are people who are actively involved in the channel, and it’s especially exciting to be named Best PSA Vendor for the third consecutive year,” said Jason Magee, CEO, ConnectWise. “We’re also honored to win bronze for Best RMM, and we can’t wait to share the news of our plans in that space this fall.”

Readers of ChannelPro magazine and the ChannelPro Network were invited to participate in the IT channel’s only SMB-focused Readers’ Choice Awards by casting their votes via the publication’s website for the vendors, distributors, and professional organizations with the most SMB- and partner-friendly solutions, services, or programs in the channel today. For each of the 50 categories, readers were asked to select the option that best satisfies the unique business requirements, work styles, and budgets of their small and midsize business clients, as well as those that best serve their own partner organizations.

The multiple-choice survey, which provided space for write-in responses, was fielded from March 5 to May 2, 2021, and drew participation from more than 920 channel VARs, MSPs, integrators, system builders, and IT consultants. Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners are named in each category.

“Last year, it became more evident than ever how much our readers rely on partnerships with vendors, distributors, and professional associations to help them stay competitive,” said Michael Siggins, president and publisher of The ChannelPro Network. “Now with optimism on the rise, our readers give recognition to the brands they rely on most. These results give us a unique indicator of the most trusted brands that will power the channel in 2021 and beyond.”

For a complete listing of the ChannelPro Readers’ Choice Awards, visit www.ChannelProNetwork.com effective August 2.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is an IT software company powering Technology Solution Providers to achieve their vision of success in their As-a-Service business with intelligent software, expert services, an immersive IT community, and a vast ecosystem of integrations. The unmatched flexibility of the ConnectWise platform fuels profitable, long-term growth for our Partners. With an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform, ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with business automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities. And increase revenue using remote monitoring, security, and backup disaster recovery technologies. Visit ConnectWise.com.