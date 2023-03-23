The 2023 AAF Awards Recognize and Reward the Creative Spirit of Excellence in the Art of Advertising

TAMPA, Fla., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ConnectWise , the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers, has won three prestigious advertising industry awards at the recent American Advertising Federation’s (AAF) Gala, including Gold and Silver Awards and a Best of the Bay Award for its digital video ads and audio/visual sales presentations.

The American Advertising Awards are the industry’s largest and most representative competition, attracting more than 25,000 entries annually in local AAF Ad Club competitions. Their mission is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising, and the awards were presented at the recent American Advertising Federation’s 2023 American Advertising Gala in Tampa Bay.

ConnectWise received a Gold Award in the ‘Audio/Visual Sales Presentation’ category for its IT Nation Connect keynote and a Silver Award in the ‘Online Film, Video & Sound – more than 60 seconds’ category for its work in promoting the business as ‘Your Trusted Cybersecurity Partner’. In addition, the ConnectWise creative team was also presented with a Best of the Bay Award in the ‘Film, Video & Sound’ category, also for IT Nation Connect.

A Gold award is a recognition of the highest level of creative excellence and is judged to be superior to all other entries in the category. Entries that are also considered outstanding and worthy of recognition receive a Silver award.

“We are immensely proud that our in-house creative team has seen their efforts recognized with these important awards,” commented Amy Lucia, ConnectWise CMO. “Their ability to effectively communicate our message plays a key role in the growth and success of the business, and we are delighted that they have triumphed in the face of incredibly strong agency and in-house competition.”

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs) through unmatched software, services, community, and marketplace of integrations. ConnectWise offers an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform—Asio™—which provides unmatched flexibility that fuels profitable, long-term growth for partners. ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities and increase revenue with remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and backup and disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit connectwise.com .