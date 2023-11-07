US and Japanese Patents, Among Others, Cover Key Features of Slinger Bag Ball Launcher. Oscillator Plate and Ball Collector Tube

Windsor Mills, MD, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq:CNXA) confirms that Slinger Bag Americas Inc., through its subsidiary company Israeli-based Slinger Bag Limited, the holder of all Slinger Bag intellectual property, has been granted utility and design patents in four key commercial and manufacturing territories, and design patents in three additional territories for its Slinger Bag Ball Launcher.

The issued utility patents for the Slinger Bag Ball Launcher are as follows:

USA: Patent Number 11,358,043

Japan: Patent Number 7105902

China: Patent Number ZL201880076477.4

Hong Kong: Patent Number HK40029708

The issued design patents for the Slinger Bag Ball Launcher are as follows:

USA: D947,969

Japan: 1703498

China: ZL202030188313.0

Canada: 197946

Spain: DM/209885

Great Britain: 820985500010000

The utility and design patents cover all ball sport verticals and specifically protect the innovation of building a ball launcher into the bottom of a typical roller duffle bag, making the Slinger Bag Ball Launcher one of the most versatile, transportable, and affordable ball machines on the market. The design patents cover the Slinger Bag Oscillator – an accessory device that sits under, and connects to, the Slinger Bag and oscillates the ball launcher from side-to-side – and the Telescopic Ball Collector Tube – which is unique in its ability to be extended to collect up to 20 tennis, pickle or padel balls per loading.

The Slinger Bag Ball Launcher has a 144-ball capacity and offers ball launch speeds ranging from 10mph to 45mph and in multiple elevations and trajectories with use of the oscillator accessory.

“The granting of these utility and design patents underpins our belief that we have ‘reinvented tennis’ by making the sport significantly more accessible and affordable to both current and new tennis participants, allowing players to take their game to a new level and to encourage more tennis to be played, more often,” commented Mike Ballardie CEO, Connexa Sports Technologies.

“We identified a niche within a traditional tennis brand dominated and conservative global tennis market, we tested consumer demand for the Slinger Bag through its highly successful Kickstarter campaign and we have continued to demonstrate how to successfully build a global tennis brand with one single product, through gaining global distribution in 60+ markets and selling in excess of 70,000 Slinger Bag Launchers in the first 36 months of operations,” continued Ballardie.

“Despite this success in shipping an average of nearly 2,000 units a month since launch, we continue to have a significant opportunity for organic growth within the global tennis market, as we strive to meet our objectives of reaching 1% of the 50 million avid players market (players who play at least 1-time per week) over the next 5 years, as well as extending Slinger Bag to new verticals, as we work to replicate this ball launcher success in new markets such as pickleball, padel tennis, baseball and cricket and pave the way for future product offerings,” concluded Ballardie.

