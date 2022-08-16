Connexa Sports Welcomes Kirk P. Taylor, CPA to its Board of Directors

Current CFO at American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) brings wealth of public markets experience

BALTIMORE, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) ( www.connexasports.com ), a leading AI-driven connected sports company delivering products, technologies and services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kirk P. Taylor as an independent director to its Board of Directors. Mr. Taylor, joining Rohit Krishnan and Gabriel Goldman as recent independent appointments to the new Connexa Sports Board. Mr. Taylor has been serving on the Board of Directors since June 15th.

Mr. Taylor is an experienced financial leader and public accountant with significant M&A, financial reporting and capital markets experience.

“Kirk brings a wealth of relevant experience which will benefit Connexa as we integrate our three acquisitions over the past year and move forward with implementing our growth strategy,” said Connexa Sports CEO Mike Ballardie. “His particular experience in the public markets and with regards to roll-ups is exactly what we need and want right now, and he is a terrific complement to the experience and skills brought to the Board by our other recently appointed Directors.”

“I am thrilled to join the Connexa Sports board and help guide the Company as it builds a new, cohesive high-tech leader in the sports and entertainment industry,” said Kirk Taylor. “With three acquisitions over the past year and a search for a new CFO, I believe my experience in entity and deal structuring, financial reporting and operating within highly regulated industries can help Connexa take the next step forward as a public company.”

Kirk P. Taylor biography:

Kirk has over 18 years of accounting & auditing work at various national public accounting firms focused on tax advantaged business structuring. He serves as the Chief Financial Officer of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) and President and Chief Financial Officer of American Acquisition Opportunity Inc (NASDAQ: AMAO). While integrating three acquisitions in twelve months, Kirk has implemented a robust and scalable accounting and financial backbone, and has built a finance, accounting and purchasing staff that is streamlined with checks and balances to ensure cost controls. Kirk is a graduate of Kelley School of Business at Indiana University with Bachelor degrees in Accounting and Finance and his Master of Business Administration from the University of Saint Francis, Fort Wayne.

About Connexa Sports Technologies:

Connexa Sports a leading connected sports company delivering products, technologies, and services across the ‘Watch, Play, Learn’ commercial and subscription-as-a-service activities in sports. Digital disruption is restructuring how sports are enjoyed, consumed, and monetized, and Connexa Sports is well positioned to capitalize on this with its portfolio of brands: Slinger, PlaySight Interactive, Gameface.AI and Foundation Tennis.

With over one million users across its platform, Connexa’s mission is to reimagine sports.

