THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN), a specialty retailer of home goods, including furniture and mattresses, appliances and consumer electronics, with a mission to elevate home life to home love, today announced it will host a conference call on June 1, 2023, to discuss its first quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results. The conference call will begin at 10:00 A.M. CT (11:00 A.M. ET). A press release regarding the operating results will be released the same day before the market opens.

Participants can join the call by dialing 877-451-6152 or 201-389-0879. The conference call will also be broadcast simultaneously via webcast on a listen-only basis. A link to the earnings release and webcast will be available at ir.conns.com.

About Conn’s, Inc.

Conn’s HomePlus (NASDAQ: CONN) is a specialty retailer of home goods, including furniture and mattresses, appliances and consumer electronics, with a mission to elevate home life to home love. With over 170 standalone stores across 15 states and online at Conns.com, our over 4,000 employees strive to help all customers create a home they love through access to high-quality products, next-day delivery and personalized payment options, including our flexible, in-house credit program. Additional information can be found by visiting our investor relations website at https://ir.conns.com and social channels (@connshomeplus on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn).

CONN-G

